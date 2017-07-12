Former Gov. seeks to regain lost gun permit

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has gone to court trying to regain the pistol permit he lost after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges and resigning.

Court records show Bentley filed an appeal Tuesday challenging the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office decision to revoke his gun permit.

The complaint says the revocation happened in April after Bentley pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges related to an alleged affair with a staffer and resigned. The Tuscaloosa News first reported the appeal.

Bentley says he got a letter last month from the sheriff's office saying he wasn't a proper person to have a gun permit. His complaint also says the letter indicated Bentley had a pending criminal case.

Bentley had already pleaded guilty by then, receiving probation, a suspended jail sentence and community service.

The sheriff's office hasn't responded to Bentley's appeal.