Mobile home destroyed by fire in Okeechobee Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Okeechobee Co.

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. -- A mobile home was destroyed by fire early this morning in Okeechobee County.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home at 1549 NW 98th Street at 1:57 a.m. and began battling the fire.

Okeechobee Fire Rescue says that due to the advanced stage of the fire, units began an exterior defensive attack to extinguish it.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four adults and four children who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshals Office.

