'America's Got Talent' airs deceased contestant

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "America's Got Talent" has aired the audition of a contestant who died in a car accident last month.

Dr. Brandon Rogers, a family physician from Portsmouth, Virginia, tried out for the show in March. He earned a standing ovation and a trip through to the next round of the NBC reality competition after singing Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky."

The 29-year-old died following a June 10 car accident in Maryland. Police said he was a passenger in the vehicle that veered off the road and hit a tree.

The show said it aired the audition Tuesday at the request of Rogers' family.

Rogers sang with Boyz II Men during a series of Las Vegas concerts earlier this year. The group paid tribute to him on Instagram following his death.