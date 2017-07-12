PBSO: Man robbed Cumberland Farms in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Man robbed Cumberland Farms in West Palm

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say robbed a Cumberland Farms in suburban West Palm Beach.

PBSO said the unknown male jumped the counter of the store on June 9 and stole cash from employees around 10:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Military Trail.

Deputies believe the suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt, long black pants, mismatched shoes, gloves, a black cloth over his face, and a do-rag on his head.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

