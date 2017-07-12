House fire in West Palm, girl affected by smoke - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

House fire in West Palm, girl affected by smoke

First responders were dispatched to a house fire in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said one person suffered smoke inhalation from the fire at 4914 Garden Avenue.

According to a family member, the victim is a 10-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

 

The child's mother said that the girl was in the house with her great-grandparents and that the fire started in the kitchen but they don't know what started it.  

No one else was injured.

West Palm Beach police also responded to the call.

 

