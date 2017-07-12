IRC deputies find wanted man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IRC deputies find wanted man

UPDATE: Deputies have found Michael Harvey.

 

EARLIER:

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a wanted man. 

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Michael Harvey is urged to contact Criminal Investigators at 772-978-6124, reference number 2017-114208. 

You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.