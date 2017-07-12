No bond for suspects in fatal shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No bond for suspects in fatal shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning they have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday night near Lantana.

Deputies found Justin Scott Vanmeter, 28, of Lantana shot at 10:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near the Hypoluxo Food Mart located in the 1300 block of Hypoluxo Rd.

 

Vanmeter, an employee at a Cracker Barrel in Boynton Beach, later died from his injuries at a hospital.

PBSO said they have arrested Mcintosh Pierre-Paul, 25, and Jean Mary Marcherno, 20, in the case.

Both suspects face first-degree murder charges.

At a court hearing Wednesday morning, a judge issued no bond for both men.

 

