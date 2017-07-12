No bond for suspects in fatal shooting

-
Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:47:01 GMT
Shia LaBeouf (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8. More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8. More >>
Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:37:07 GMT
Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:18:50 GMT
You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11. More >>
You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.More >>
Monday, July 10 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:42:10 GMT
Monday, July 10 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:42:10 GMT
The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary. More >>
The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.More >>
Monday, July 10 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:42:06 GMT
Monday, July 10 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:42:06 GMT
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages. More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
Monday, July 10 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:53:36 GMT
Monday, July 10 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:57:13 GMT
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>
Story Video: Click here
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning they have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday night near Lantana.
Deputies found Justin Scott Vanmeter, 28, of Lantana shot at 10:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near the Hypoluxo Food Mart located in the 1300 block of Hypoluxo Rd.
Vanmeter, an employee at a Cracker Barrel in Boynton Beach, later died from his injuries at a hospital.
PBSO said they have arrested Mcintosh Pierre-Paul, 25, and Jean Mary Marcherno, 20, in the case.
Both suspects face first-degree murder charges.
At a court hearing Wednesday morning, a judge issued no bond for both men.
Scripps Only Content 2017