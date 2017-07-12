Corrections Deputy arrested in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Corrections Deputy arrested in St. Lucie County

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Corrections Deputy has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child.

Port St. Lucie Police arrested 38-year-old Wisben Sanon today at the Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy in Fort Pierce.

Sanon was arrested without incident and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

He is being held on a $550,000 bond.

Port St. Lucie Police will hold a press conference to discuss details of the arrest at 1:30 p.m. Watch it in the player below at that time.

