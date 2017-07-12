3 Dead in Alabama, suspect in car with Fla. tag - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Dead in Alabama, suspect in car with Fla. tag

GARDENDALE, Ala. (AP) --  Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a mobile home park near Birmingham, Alabama, and police are looking for a suspect.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says police notified his office about the deaths, which occurred Wednesday morning in the suburb of Gardendale.

Yates says investigators are still at the scene, and no identities are available.

Gardendale police released a photo of a potential suspect in a Facebook post and told residents to stay inside while they looked for a man described as an active shooter.

Authorities from multiple agencies and a helicopter were involved in the search for a man police identified as Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, of Pensacola, Florida.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a black 2007 Lincoln Navigator or white Honda Accord with Florida tag# 689NFN.

