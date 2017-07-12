3 Dead in Alabama, suspect in car with Fla. tag

-
Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:47:01 GMT
Shia LaBeouf (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8. More >>
Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:37:07 GMT
Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:18:50 GMT
You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11. More >>
Monday, July 10 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:42:10 GMT
The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary. More >>
Monday, July 10 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:42:06 GMT
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages. More >>
Monday, July 10 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:53:36 GMT
Monday, July 10 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:57:13 GMT
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>
GARDENDALE, Ala. (AP) -- Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a mobile home park near Birmingham, Alabama, and police are looking for a suspect.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says police notified his office about the deaths, which occurred Wednesday morning in the suburb of Gardendale.
Yates says investigators are still at the scene, and no identities are available.
Gardendale police released a photo of a potential suspect in a Facebook post and told residents to stay inside while they looked for a man described as an active shooter.
Authorities from multiple agencies and a helicopter were involved in the search for a man police identified as Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, of Pensacola, Florida.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a black 2007 Lincoln Navigator or white Honda Accord with Florida tag# 689NFN.
