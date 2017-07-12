Officer rescues girl, 10, from house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officer rescues girl, 10, from house fire

A 10-year-old girl was rescued from a burning home by a West Palm Beach officer Wednesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the house fire at 4914 Garden Ave. around 11 a.m.

The girl was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

 

Fire rescue says the girl became trapped, and the officer removed an air conditioning unit so the girl could crawl to safety.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said they believe it may have been caused by an electrical problem.

The child's grandparents, who were in a separate unit behind the home when the fire started, are OK.

The child's great-grandmother, who lives at the home, said it looked like the fire started in the kitchen.

