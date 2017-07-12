Officer rescues girl, 10, from house fire

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Story Video: Click here

A 10-year-old girl was rescued from a burning home by a West Palm Beach officer Wednesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the house fire at 4914 Garden Ave. around 11 a.m.

The girl was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire rescue says the girl became trapped, and the officer removed an air conditioning unit so the girl could crawl to safety.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said they believe it may have been caused by an electrical problem.

The child's grandparents, who were in a separate unit behind the home when the fire started, are OK.

The child's great-grandmother, who lives at the home, said it looked like the fire started in the kitchen.

House fire 4914 Garden Avenue in WPB Fire is out pic.twitter.com/GL3KSd4aKE — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) July 12, 2017