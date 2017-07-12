Officer rescues girl, 10, from house fire

-
Shia LaBeouf
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.
You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.
The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.
A 10-year-old girl was rescued from a burning home by a West Palm Beach officer Wednesday morning.
First responders were dispatched to the house fire at 4914 Garden Ave. around 11 a.m.
The girl was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
Fire rescue says the girl became trapped, and the officer removed an air conditioning unit so the girl could crawl to safety.
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said they believe it may have been caused by an electrical problem.
The child's grandparents, who were in a separate unit behind the home when the fire started, are OK.
The child's great-grandmother, who lives at the home, said it looked like the fire started in the kitchen.Scripps Only Content 2017