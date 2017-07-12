Corrections deputy arrested in St. Lucie County

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Corrections deputy has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child.
Port St. Lucie Police arrested 38-year-old Wisben Sanon today at the Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy in Fort Pierce.
Sanon was arrested without incident and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.
He is being held on a $550,000 bond.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara made the following statement in regards to the arrest of deputy Sanon:
“The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office takes serious all allegations of employee misconduct and as such has worked closely with the Port St. Lucie Police Department in their investigation. In accordance with Florida Statute, Mr. Sanon is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of our internal investigation. His despicable actions should not characterize all members of the law enforcement profession, nor our agency. Personally, I am deeply saddened that Mr. Sanon abused his parental role and authority to allegedly commit such a heinous crime."