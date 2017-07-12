Royal Palm Beach neighborhood on edge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Royal Palm Beach neighborhood on edge

If you spend just a few minutes in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood, where investigators say a 92-year-old woman was tied up last week, you will understand the fear expressed by some residents. 

"I’m concerned about people breaking in," said Nancy Sciaretta, a neighbor.

"I'm scared. Believe me, I am scared," said another resident.

One woman said she hasn't left her house and is double, even triple locking the front door.

Investigators said two victims were tied up while armed suspects ransacked the house. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has called the home invasion a heinous crime.  

"I thought that anybody that picks on an older woman they have no filter," said Sciaretta, explaining why she's so scared.

Jose Lalo said that twice someone has tried to break into his house, as recently as a couple months ago.

"I’m nervous because I lived in this house 19 years," he said. "You know the neighbors are like family."

He went on to say he never expected things to escalate like the did.

"It makes me sick," said Lalo.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state records show 24 robberies and 10 sexual assaults in Royal Palm Beach in 2016

Lalo is among those who plan to attend a crime prevention meeting with PBSO in Bobbie Jo Lauter Park from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"Everybody talks about it, but no body rallies around the flag you know," said Sciaretta.

Sciaretta said she's turning to PBSO to ease her concern.

"I’m going to ask them what would be the best alarm system, what would be the best you know like lock and load," she said.

But like many, she won't rest until one thing happens.

"I would like them to catch the suspects," said Sciaretta. 

