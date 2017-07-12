Royal Palm Beach neighborhood on edge

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

If you spend just a few minutes in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood, where investigators say a 92-year-old woman was tied up last week, you will understand the fear expressed by some residents.

"I’m concerned about people breaking in," said Nancy Sciaretta, a neighbor.

"I'm scared. Believe me, I am scared," said another resident.

One woman said she hasn't left her house and is double, even triple locking the front door.

Investigators said two victims were tied up while armed suspects ransacked the house. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has called the home invasion a heinous crime.

"I thought that anybody that picks on an older woman they have no filter," said Sciaretta, explaining why she's so scared.

Jose Lalo said that twice someone has tried to break into his house, as recently as a couple months ago.

"I’m nervous because I lived in this house 19 years," he said. "You know the neighbors are like family."

He went on to say he never expected things to escalate like the did.

"It makes me sick," said Lalo.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state records show 24 robberies and 10 sexual assaults in Royal Palm Beach in 2016

Lalo is among those who plan to attend a crime prevention meeting with PBSO in Bobbie Jo Lauter Park from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"Everybody talks about it, but no body rallies around the flag you know," said Sciaretta.

Sciaretta said she's turning to PBSO to ease her concern.

"I’m going to ask them what would be the best alarm system, what would be the best you know like lock and load," she said.

But like many, she won't rest until one thing happens.

"I would like them to catch the suspects," said Sciaretta.