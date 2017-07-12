Loretta Lynn at home after stroke - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Loretta Lynn at home after stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country legend Loretta Lynn is back at home after a stroke she suffered in May. Her new album will be delayed until next year and all her remaining tour dates this year have been canceled.

A statement released Wednesday by her record label said the 85-year-old singer-songwriter is back at her home in Tennessee after a stay at a rehabilitation facility. Lynn said she's getting stronger every day and her main focus is on making a full recovery.

Her next album, "Wouldn't It Be Great," on Sony Music Legacy Recording was scheduled to be released in August, but Lynn said in the statement she wanted to wait until next year so she can give it her full attention.

Associated Press 2017

