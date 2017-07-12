Loretta Lynn at home after stroke

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country legend Loretta Lynn is back at home after a stroke she suffered in May. Her new album will be delayed until next year and all her remaining tour dates this year have been canceled.

A statement released Wednesday by her record label said the 85-year-old singer-songwriter is back at her home in Tennessee after a stay at a rehabilitation facility. Lynn said she's getting stronger every day and her main focus is on making a full recovery.

Her next album, "Wouldn't It Be Great," on Sony Music Legacy Recording was scheduled to be released in August, but Lynn said in the statement she wanted to wait until next year so she can give it her full attention.