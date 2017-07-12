9 Men busted in West Palm prostitution sting

-
Shia LaBeouf (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8. More >>
You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11. More >>
The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary. More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages. More >>
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>
The West Palm Beach Police Department says during an undercover sting officers arrested nine men for trying to hire a prostitute.
The prostitute was an undercover West Palm Beach Police officer. Police say they are working to combat prostitution in the city.
One of the men offered the undercover officer crack cocaine in exchange for oral sex near the intersection of Butler St. and North Dixie Highway, according to an arrest report.
Another offered crack cocaine in exchange for sex near the intersection of Nottingham Blvd. and South Dixie Highway, the report states.
Police conducted the operation along with members from the Community Response Team, the report states.