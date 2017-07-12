9 Men busted in West Palm prostitution sting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

9 Men busted in West Palm prostitution sting

The West Palm Beach Police Department says during an undercover sting officers arrested nine men for trying to hire a prostitute.

The prostitute was an undercover West Palm Beach Police officer. Police say they are working to combat prostitution in the city.

One of the men offered the undercover officer crack cocaine in exchange for oral sex near the intersection of Butler St. and North Dixie Highway, according to an arrest report.

Another offered crack cocaine in exchange for sex near the intersection of Nottingham Blvd. and South Dixie Highway, the report states.

Police conducted the operation along with members from the Community Response Team, the report states.

