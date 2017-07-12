Trump to commission carrier after criticizing it - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump to commission carrier after criticizing it

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- President Donald Trump will preside over the commissioning of the nation's newest aircraft carrier.

The U.S. Navy on Wednesday confirmed Trump's scheduled appearance at the July 22 ceremony at its base in Norfolk, Virginia. The president had previously criticized some of the new technology on the USS Gerald R. Ford because of cost overruns and delays.

The ship is the first of the Navy's new and advanced Ford class of aircraft carrier . The president told Time magazine earlier this year that the Navy should go back to using steam catapults to launch fighter jets because the new system "costs hundreds of millions of dollars more money and it's no good."

The USS Ford will go through various tests and workups at sea before becoming operational in the next few years.

Associated Press 2017

