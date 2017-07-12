Many websites are protesting the FCC

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Many of your favorite websites like Netflix and Google looked very different on Wednesday for Net Neutrality Day.

The tech giants want you tot take action and contact members of Congress and the FCC to tell them to fight any changes to net neutrality.

The FCC is proposing new rules which, it claims, will cut red tape and bring faster internet to people.

But critics are saying it will do the opposite and allow internet providers to speed up some pages while slowing down others.

“Imagine your water company told you: We don’t mind you using the water to for drinking and watering the lawn but when you’re flushing your toilet that’s really impacting us so we only allow you to do that once a day," said Alan Crowetz with InfoStream.

That could have real impacts on consumers like Norma-Anne Chattin in West Palm Beach.

“I love Orange is the new Black," Chattin said. “I binge the entire season in about three days.”

She said she's online almost all day, using it for her online business and for fun.

If the new regulations pass many experts fear some of those websites could slow down dramatically.

“The quality will have to drop or there will be interruptions. I mean (those are) real tangible problems," Crowetz said.

Crowetz said it will also impact the bottom line of many small business owners like Chattin.

“I hope they leave my internet alone,” Chattin said.

In 2014 big websites did a similar day of protest. Numerous complaints flooded the FCC and they eventually tabled the idea.

If you would like to give feedback click here.