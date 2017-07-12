House panel seeks to block FDA "vaping" rules

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A House panel is again trying to exempt increasingly popular e-cigarettes from new Food and Drug Administration rules.

The legislation by the Republican-controlled Appropriations Committee would prevent the FDA from requiring retroactive safety reviews of e-cigarettes already on the market. It would exempt some premium and large cigars from those same regulations. E-cigarette products introduced in the future would face the safety reviews.

Supporters say that "vaping" is far safer than smoking tobacco cigarettes. They say FDA rules would lead small companies that produce the products to go out of business rather than undergo expensive regulatory reviews.

Democrats said the products are dangerous and are targeted at children. They succeeded earlier this year in blocking the move to exempt existing products on an earlier spending bill.