The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

A man accused of dealing drugs like cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl was arrested at a Red Roof Inn in Fort Pierce, the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office has announced. Deputies say they searched the room after responding to an overdose on Tuesday.

Wilbert Kirkland sold heroin to the victim who overdosed, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies secured a search warrant of the room in the 3200 block of South U.S. 1 and say they found Kirkland inside on July 11.

"This is a clear result of the proactive approach to the overdose problem we see each and every day," said Sheriff Ken Mascara in a Facebook post. "The investigative work these detectives are doing is identifying the sellers and distributors of these dangerous drugs and leading their arrest."

Inside the room, detectives say they found 19 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of heroin and fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The overdose was not fatal, according to SLCSO.

Kirkland is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and is being held on $151,500 bond.