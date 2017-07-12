IRC Sheriff's budget approved, no body cams

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar went before his county leaders Wednesday to ask for more money, but that's not what has some people upset.

It's no secret there has been a big community push for body cameras, specifically in Gifford where a SWAT raid accidentally killed Alteria Woods in March. Still, it was also known that Sheriff Loar was not adding body camas to his budget this year. He has a different priority.

Originally, Sheriff Loar was asking for 49.9 million dollars to include 30 hires, 17 of those would be deputies on the street. He had agreed to reduce his budget by nearly 1.5 million and only have 10 new deputies on the street.

Body cameras were not even brought up in the commission chambers, until public comment.

Sheriff Loar refused to engage in a discussion with activist Michael Marsh who has been pushing hard for transparency after Woods' death.