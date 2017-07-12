Against the odds: man lives to celebrate 21

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

It's a 21st birthday that wasn't supposed to happen.

A Port St. Lucie man who's outlived his doctor's prognosis, became of legal age Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

When Dylan Picariello was 3 1/2-years-old and seemingly healthy, doctors found an inoperable brain tumor. It grew aggressively. At 6-years-old, he was given two weeks to two months to live.

But today, he turned 21.

Pizza and beer, the requests from the birthday boy.

“Perfect birthday, that's what we're trying to do for the man. Trying to keep my man happy, Dylan,” said Jordan Vanduzer from behind the counter, making pizza, at Big Apple Pizza in Ft. Pierce.

Scott Vanduzer, his foundation and his pizzeria, Big Apple provide the pies.

The Busch family provide the drinks. Phillip's great-grandfather started Budweiser.

“So, I brought as many beers as possible,” Phillip said as we gathered outside of Dylan’s house in Port St. Lucie.

Local leaders, like St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, part of the party.

"We all turn 21 once, didn't we?” Mascara says with a smile.

State representative Larry Lee and PSL Mayor Gregory Oravec also there.

The group all grabs something: pizza, cake, beer and decorations. We make our way to Dylan’s back door for the big surprise.

"What's happening? DYLAN!" Scott says, opening the door. “Happy Birthday, man! This is a big one, right? 21!"

We all file in and meet Dylan.

But before we crack any beers…

"Is he legal sheriff?” Scott asks Mascara, who checks Dylan’s ID.

“That'll do it buddy!” Mascara says, handing it back. “Happy Birthday!"

“Are you going with the bud or the bud light?” Scott asks.

“Bud Light,” Dylan mouths.

“Bud light!" Scott reaffirms.

Scott passes the beers out to everyone who's off the clock and out of uniform...and then cheers.

“Today is very special to me Dylan, to see you. And to celebrate your 21st birthday. This one's for Dylan! Heyyyyyyyy!”

Sharon helps her son take his first sip.

“What'd you think? Scott asks.

Dylan mouths affirmative.

“He liked it!” Scott announces.

A 21st birthday success.

