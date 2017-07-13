Vero teacher among finalists for Teacher of Year - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vero teacher among finalists for Teacher of Year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Five finalists are vying to be Florida's next Teacher of the Year.

The winner will be announced Thursday during an annual award gala at Universal Studios Orlando.

The finalists are:

  • Katelyn Fiori from Vero Beach Elementary School 
  • Mathematics teacher Tammy Jerkins from Leesburg High School  
  • Exceptional education teacher Diego Fuentes from Hillcrest School in Marion County 
  • Michael Miller from Kissimmee Elementary School
  • Math teacher Vanessa Ko from Palm Harbor Middle School

In May when she was named a finalist, Fiori received a $5,000 check, a $500 Macy’s Gift Card and Vero Beach Elementary School received a $1,000 check. 

The Teacher of the Year winner will receive $25,000 from the Florida Department of Education and Macy's, as well as an all-expense-paid trip for four to New York City to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy's also is providing the winner with a $1,000 clothing allowance.

Each finalist's school also will receive $1,000 from Macy's.

