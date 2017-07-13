Vero teacher among finalists for Teacher of Year

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Story Video: Click here

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Five finalists are vying to be Florida's next Teacher of the Year.

The winner will be announced Thursday during an annual award gala at Universal Studios Orlando.

The finalists are:

Katelyn Fiori from Vero Beach Elementary School

Mathematics teacher Tammy Jerkins from Leesburg High School

Exceptional education teacher Diego Fuentes from Hillcrest School in Marion County

Michael Miller from Kissimmee Elementary School

Math teacher Vanessa Ko from Palm Harbor Middle School

In May when she was named a finalist, Fiori received a $5,000 check, a $500 Macy’s Gift Card and Vero Beach Elementary School received a $1,000 check.

The Teacher of the Year winner will receive $25,000 from the Florida Department of Education and Macy's, as well as an all-expense-paid trip for four to New York City to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy's also is providing the winner with a $1,000 clothing allowance.

Each finalist's school also will receive $1,000 from Macy's.