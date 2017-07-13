Vero teacher among finalists for Teacher of Year

Updated: Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:47 PM EDT 2017-07-11 21:47:01 GMT Shia LaBeouf (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.
Posted: Tuesday, July 11 2017
You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017
The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Five finalists are vying to be Florida's next Teacher of the Year.
The winner will be announced Thursday during an annual award gala at Universal Studios Orlando.
The finalists are: Katelyn Fiori from Vero Beach Elementary School Mathematics teacher Tammy Jerkins from Leesburg High School Exceptional education teacher Diego Fuentes from Hillcrest School in Marion County Michael Miller from Kissimmee Elementary School Math teacher Vanessa Ko from Palm Harbor Middle School In May when she was named a finalist, Fiori received a $5,000 check, a $500 Macy’s Gift Card and Vero Beach Elementary School received a $1,000 check.
The Teacher of the Year winner will receive $25,000 from the Florida Department of Education and Macy's, as well as an all-expense-paid trip for four to New York City to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Macy's also is providing the winner with a $1,000 clothing allowance.
Each finalist's school also will receive $1,000 from Macy's.
Associated Press 2017