Meeting to determine fate of utilities director - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Meeting to determine fate of utilities director

The board of the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority is meeting Thursday morning to discuss the fate of director Clay Lindstrom.

WPTV has learned dozens of businesses got away with not paying deposits to turn on utility service. That lack of payment could trickle down to rate payers to foot the bill.

Lindstrom said he doesn't know how those businesses slipped through the cracks.

Now, it could cost him his job, as the board debates his contract status.

More than 50 people, including utility Authority  employees, attended the meeting.

A total of 15 people spoke during public comment, all of whom said they support of the director.

Employees talked about his leadership and team building. They say he has opened his home to them for holidays and cares a lot about them.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.