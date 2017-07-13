Court date set in fatal Lamborghini crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Court date set in fatal Lamborghini crash

A suspected drunk driver charged with crashing his Lamborghini and killing an 82-year-old Uber driver last year appeared in court Thursday morning.

The suspect, Roger Wittenberns, is currently on house arrest.

A judge set the DUI manslaughter case for a hearing in October.

 

Delray Beach police arrested Wittenberns last month.

Detectives say he caused the Sept. 21, 2016 crash that killed Gerald Smith of West Boynton Beach.

