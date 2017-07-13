Man accused of taking upskirt pics in court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of taking upskirt pics in court

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The man Jupiter police arrested for allegedly taking upskirt pictures at a Walmart told a judge Thursday morning he is not guilty to all the charges he faces.

Police arrested Chad Gorman in May.

Court records indicate several people saw Gorman take pictures up women's skirts at the store.

When police searched his phone - detectives say they found child pornography.

Gorman will be back in court next month. 

