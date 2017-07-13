Boil water notice in Mangonia Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boil water notice in Mangonia Park

A boil water notice is in effect for all Mangonia Park Utility Customers, according to the town.

It blames a broken pipe which dropped water pressure below regulated levels.

The utility says all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled for at least a minute.

It says bottled water can be used as an alternative.

The boil water notice is in effect until the problem is corrected and tests show the water is safe to drink.

Anyone with questions can call the town during regular business hours. The number is 561.848.1235.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.