Boil water notice in Mangonia Park

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.More >>
You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.More >>
You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.More >>
The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.More >>
The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>