2 victims identified in Fort Pierce double homicide

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Two men are dead after a shooting at a park in Fort Pierce Sunday night.

Detectives said it happened just around 7:45 p.m. at Lincoln Park Regional Park at 13th Street and Avenue O.

Police said there was a big party or gathering going on at the park at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"A lot of people were out here, but they haven't come forward to us yet," says Ed Cunningham with the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Police said the victims were Fort Pierce residents Diamond Kindrick, 30, and Torvarius Thompson, 31. Both men were transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where both died of their injuries.

Detectives are working to determine the details of the shooting, as well as the motive and the suspects, which have been described as two black men.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.

