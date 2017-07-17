Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>
Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
Sarah Ward thought she and her boyfriend were going for a normal date night to an ice cream shop. She said the proposal didn't make her mad; humor and pranks are something that makes their relationship strong.More >>
Sarah Ward thought she and her boyfriend were going for a normal date night to an ice cream shop. She said the proposal didn't make her mad; humor and pranks are something that makes their relationship strong.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>