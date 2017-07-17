Destiny Thompson, Brittany Pickavance: Two teen girls missing fr - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Destiny Thompson, Brittany Pickavance: Two teen girls missing from Volusia County

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for two teens from Volusia County.

The teenagers from Port Orange, Fla., have been missing since July 10, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Destiny Thompson and Brittany Pickavance are both 15-years-old.

Thompson was last seen in the 5800 block of West Port Dr. in Port Orange.

Pickavance was last seen in the area of Raintree Drive. She was wearing a white tank top and green shorts.

If you have any information about where the girls are, call the Port Orange Police department at 386-506-5801.

