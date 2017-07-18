Lake Worth set to tackle opioid epidemic with proposed ordinance

Bumble Bee Foods is recalling more than 31,000 cases of canned tuna after possible contamination.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Lake Worth is set to revisit plans that would hold properties accountable for reoccurring overdoses.

In June, the city drafted an ordinance that would allow for it to take action against properties with two or more calls for service within 30 days. If the calls are related to overdoses, the city could label the property a chronic nuisance.

Readings on the ordinance were delayed by the city commission in order to draft a law that’s "completely right," according to the Palm Beach Post.

A first reading is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In order to have the distinction removed, the city and the property owner will have to reach an agreement on an action plan.

If nothing changes, the steps can be taken to file an injunction, the proposal says.

The city says if the measure is approved, it would also prohibit property owners from removing posted nuisance signs unless given permission by the city.

A second reading is scheduled for Aug. 1.

