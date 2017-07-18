Discovered remains in Delray Beach confirmed to be human - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Discovered remains in Delray Beach confirmed to be human

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach police have determined the remains investigators examined Monday are human.

Now, the task turns toward identifying the person.

A police spokesperson pointed out no signs lead detectives to suspect foul play in the death.

Someone discovered the remains in a brushy area along Lake Ida Road near Congress Avenue.

