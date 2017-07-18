18-year-old suspect charged in Belle Glade triple shooting

Bumble Bee Foods is recalling more than 31,000 cases of canned tuna after possible contamination.

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is charged in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting that injured multiple people outside a state health department building in Belle Glade.

The suspected gunman, Randolph Jackson, 18, of Belle Glade was arrested early Tuesday morning on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and a delinquent in possession of a firearm.

At 4:45 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the shooting outside the Florida Department of Health Building located at 38754 State Road 80.

When deputies arrived two men were exchanging gunfire in the parking lot of the health department building.

PBSO said Jackson was returning home on a Palm Tran bus after visiting his probation officer in West Palm Beach. While on the bus, he became enraged in dispute with another person.

Once the Palm Tran bus arrived in Belle Glade, PBSO said Jackson and the person continued to argue. The PBSO report says that Jackson began shooting at the person and three other people while they were walking to their vehicle.

Surveillance video showed the victims running and ducking for cover as gunshots are being fired in their direction.

PBSO said one of the victims retrieved a licensed firearm from a vehicle and starting gunfire, striking Randolph in the upper right thigh.

Two of the victims told deputies that Jackson was discharging his firearm from the front passenger side of a four-door silver/grey small-size SUV.

The PBSO report says initially Jackson was standing on the front passenger floorboard while shooting across the vehicle in the victims' direction. Jackson then came from behind the vehicle and began advancing toward them.

One of the victims then returned fire with a .45-caliber handgun.

Deputies located Jackson in the back of the health department with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol nearby on the ground.

Jackson was taken to Delray Medical Center for injuries that are not life threatening.

PBSO said evidence showed that Jackson was initially shot in the parking lot and then ran into the health department building, leaving a blood trail that traveled from the front door through the building.

One of the victims sustained a gunshot would to the left thigh and another was shot in the buttocks.

Two of the victims were flown to the St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach for treatment. All three are expected to survive.

PBSO interviewed Jackson at the hospital where he denied any involvement in the shooting but admitted to being on the Palm Tran bus and getting into an argument.

Jackson remains hospitalized.

