One dead, one injured in South Bay shooting

One dead, one injured in South Bay shooting

SOUTH BAY, Fla. - A shooting in South Bay left one person dead and another injured Monday evening. 

The incident happened at 5:26 p.m. near the intersection of NW Ninth Avenue and Palm Beach Road, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

One person was dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. 

Further details about a motive or suspect information were not immediately available.

