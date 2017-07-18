Dirty Dining: Boca Beach House forced to temporarily close follo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dirty Dining: Boca Beach House forced to temporarily close following state health inspector's visit

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Boca Beach House at Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton was temporarily closed following a visit by a state health inspector on July 14.

In the report, the inspector made note of 20 violations, including five high-priority ones.

The report cites live roaches were found on the floor in the grill, prep and dish area.

Several violations pertained to inadequate time/temperature controls, food not being time marked properly and foods being kept at temperatures that were too high.

There were several minor violations regarding cleanliness that included debris and grease accumulation and the presence of several dead roaches with one that appeared to be inside the motor of a food processor.

You can see the inspection report in its entirety below:

After passing a follow-up inspection with no violations, the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.