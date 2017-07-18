Dirty Dining: Boca Beach House forced to temporarily close following state health inspector's visit

Bumble Bee Foods is recalling more than 31,000 cases of canned tuna after possible contamination.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will dissipate by the end of the week, and currently poses no threat to the U.S. mainland.

Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.

Miami boy, 10, dies of mysterious fentanyl overdose, authorities ask for help

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Boca Beach House at Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton was temporarily closed following a visit by a state health inspector on July 14.

In the report, the inspector made note of 20 violations, including five high-priority ones.

The report cites live roaches were found on the floor in the grill, prep and dish area.

Several violations pertained to inadequate time/temperature controls, food not being time marked properly and foods being kept at temperatures that were too high.

There were several minor violations regarding cleanliness that included debris and grease accumulation and the presence of several dead roaches with one that appeared to be inside the motor of a food processor.

You can see the inspection report in its entirety below:

After passing a follow-up inspection with no violations, the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

