Man accused of trying to steal Fort Pierce Police patrol car

Bumble Bee Foods is recalling more than 31,000 cases of canned tuna after possible contamination.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will dissipate by the end of the week, and currently poses no threat to the U.S. mainland.

Miami boy, 10, dies of mysterious fentanyl overdose, authorities ask for help

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Fort Pierce Police arrested Aaron Rodriguez after they say he tried to steal a police patrol vehicle parked outside of the police station.

An officer was sitting in his car on July 17 when he heard the rear and front passenger side door handles making noise, according to the arrest report.

When he opened his door, the officer said he saw Rodriguez run from his vehicle toward the back of the parking lot and hide behind another vehicle.

The officer, along with a second officer, arrested Rodriguez. They found two cellphones, a portable speaker, a $20 bill, and a small pipe with marijuana residue on him, the report states.

Rodriguez is charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possessing drug equipment and loitering. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $15,000 bond.

