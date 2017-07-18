18 cars burglarized in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

18 cars burglarized in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie Police are investigating an auto burglary spree involving 18 vehicles.

Police say burglars targeted unlocked vehicles overnight between July 5 and July 6 in the Southwest Vahalla Street area. They believe the thieves were looking for anything of value.

There were 12 separate incidents, according to police.

Police have released surveillance photos capturing people they believe are the suspects. Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information is urged to call Port St. Lucie Police at 772-871-5001

