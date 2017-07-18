18 cars burglarized in Port St. Lucie

Bumble Bee Foods is recalling more than 31,000 cases of canned tuna after possible contamination.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will dissipate by the end of the week, and currently poses no threat to the U.S. mainland.

Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.

Miami boy, 10, dies of mysterious fentanyl overdose, authorities ask for help

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie Police are investigating an auto burglary spree involving 18 vehicles.

Police say burglars targeted unlocked vehicles overnight between July 5 and July 6 in the Southwest Vahalla Street area. They believe the thieves were looking for anything of value.

There were 12 separate incidents, according to police.

Police have released surveillance photos capturing people they believe are the suspects. Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information is urged to call Port St. Lucie Police at 772-871-5001

