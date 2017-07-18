Search warrant served on home where woman was fatally shot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Search warrant served on home where woman was fatally shot

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says they served a search warrant at a suburban Lake Worth home where a woman was fatally shot in late June.

PBSO executed the warrant at 4104 Plumbago Place on July 4, 2017. That's where 33-year-old Makeva Jenkins was shot by a masked suspect after answering a knock at her door at 2 a.m.

Jenkins died later at the hospital.

PBSO says they recovered cellphones, two yellow envelopes with paperwork, and a copy of a Comcast bill during the execution of the search warrant.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.