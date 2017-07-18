Search warrant served on home where woman was fatally shot

Bumble Bee Foods is recalling more than 31,000 cases of canned tuna after possible contamination.

Bumble Bee Foods is recalling more than 31,000 cases of canned tuna after possible contamination.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will dissipate by the end of the week, and currently poses no threat to the U.S. mainland.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will dissipate by the end of the week, and currently poses no threat to the U.S. mainland.

Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.

Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.

Miami boy, 10, dies of mysterious fentanyl overdose, authorities ask for help

Miami boy, 10, dies of mysterious fentanyl overdose, authorities ask for help

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says they served a search warrant at a suburban Lake Worth home where a woman was fatally shot in late June.

PBSO executed the warrant at 4104 Plumbago Place on July 4, 2017. That's where 33-year-old Makeva Jenkins was shot by a masked suspect after answering a knock at her door at 2 a.m.

Jenkins died later at the hospital.

PBSO says they recovered cellphones, two yellow envelopes with paperwork, and a copy of a Comcast bill during the execution of the search warrant.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.