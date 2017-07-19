VIDEO: Agile gator scampers across Florida road

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will dissipate by the end of the week, and currently poses no threat to the U.S. mainland.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will dissipate by the end of the week, and currently poses no threat to the U.S. mainland.

Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.

Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.

Miami boy, 10, dies of mysterious fentanyl overdose, authorities ask for help

Miami boy, 10, dies of mysterious fentanyl overdose, authorities ask for help

Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.

Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the gator cross the road? Because it was another day in Florida.

Sherese Walker shared this video on Facebook as a warning to anyone who might be walking down a road in North Lakeland.

The video shows the alligator stopping traffic in both directions as it darted across the road on Tuesday night.

The Lakeland Police Department shared the video saying, "This guy is not happy with the traffic on Sleepy Hill Road in North Lakeland."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.