VIDEO: Agile gator scampers across Florida road

Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will dissipate by the end of the week, and currently poses no threat to the U.S. mainland.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.More >>
