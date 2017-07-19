VIDEO: Agile gator scampers across Florida road - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

VIDEO: Agile gator scampers across Florida road

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the gator cross the road? Because it was another day in Florida. 

Sherese Walker shared this video on Facebook as a warning to anyone who might be walking down a road in North Lakeland.

The video shows the alligator stopping traffic in both directions as it darted across the road on Tuesday night.

The Lakeland Police Department shared the video saying, "This guy is not happy with the traffic on Sleepy Hill Road in North Lakeland."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.