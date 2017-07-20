PBSO deputy dragged after routine traffic stop

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

GREENACRES, Fla. - A 21-year-old man Boynton Beach man faces multiple charges, including battery of an officer, following a violent traffic stop.

Law enforcement pulled over Elvin Marquez-Benitez for failing to make a complete stop at a stop sign, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

A PBSO corporal was on duty at S 57th Ave. and N 10th Ave in Greenacres. The corporal reached into Benitez's car trying to get the key to turn the vehicle off. The PBSO report says Marquez-Benitez grabbed the corporal's arm and started to drive off.

The corporal said he started punching Marquez-Benitez to try to get him to let go, but he had a firm grip on his arm.

The report said Marquez-Benitez accelerated to the point where the corporal had to stop punching him and run alongside the car.

Another deputy that was originally called to the scene to translate between Marquez-Benitez and the corporal, the report states. The deputy said he saw the corporal being dragged as the man was driving away.

The deputy was eventually able to pull his arm free, according to the report.

The deputy said he followed the vehicle with his emergency lights on, but Marquez-Benitez did not stop. The report said he hit Gomez's patrol car and then hit a tree.

Marquez-Benitez tried to flee on foot, but the deputy said he quickly caught and arrested Marquez-Benitez.

The deputy and Marquez-Benitez were taken to Wellington Regional Hospital.

According to PBSO, Marquez-Benitez was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and leaving scene of a crash with injuries.

