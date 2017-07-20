'Million Dollar Ho' arrested in Fort Pierce

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A 49-year-old woman, who is accused of advertising herself as the “Million Dollar Ho,” was arrested by Fort Pierce Police on Tuesday after soliciting an undercover officer.

According to a recent arrest warrant, Debra Thomes approached the undercover cop after he parked his vehicle near a park on N. 13th Street and Avenue D.

When she got in the car, the arrest warrant says Thomes introduced herself as the “Million Dollar Ho.”

Then Thomes added, “$40 and I’ll give you everything you want. You’re the first one today.”

According to the arrest warrant, Thomes also exposed herself to the undercover officer.

Detectives pulled over the car and arrested Thomes who was charged with operating a house of prostitution, third offense.

Her arrest warrant gave no permanent address and listed her as homeless.

This is not the first time Thomes has had a run in with the law. In May she was charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution. Since 2015, Thomes has had seven prostitution-related charges, including the most recent offense.

Thomes appeared before a judge for the “Million Dollar Ho” incident on Wednesday. Her bond was set for $3,750.