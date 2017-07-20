18-Year veteran lieutenant fired in IRC

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday news release they have fired an 18-year veteran of the department.

Sheriff Deryl Loar terminated Lt. Macen LeVan for "willful neglect of official duties."

During his 18 years with the sheriff's office, LeVan served in a variety of assignments with his most recent being at the Indian River County Courthouse.

"We take the safety and security of our courthouse very seriously. We average more than 150,000 visitors to our courthouse every year. Macen LeVan willfully neglected his duties to protect and oversee the operations of our courthouse which I will not tolerate," said Loar.

The sheriff's office did not elaborate if a specific incident caused the firing of the veteran lieutenant.

WPTV will release more details on LeVan's termination as they become available.