Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

Two men were arrested Wednesday by U.S. marshals in connection with a shooting that injured two people earlier this month in Riviera Beach.

Police said 14 shots were fired July 9 just after 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 11th St.

Two victims were hit by the gunfire and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Police determined the suspects' vehicle was a grey Dodge Ram 1500 with a blue cabin. It was located and stored as evidence a short time after the shooting.

Later in the investigation, the two suspects, Kwamain O'neal and Artavius Walker, were identified and the case was taken over by U. S. marshals.

Riviera Beach police said in a Wednesday news release that O'Neal was found at a home in Lake Worth, Fla., and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle.

Walker was arrested at a hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

No bond was set for both men during a Thursday morning court hearing.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.