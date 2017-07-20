25,000 ATVs recalled for fire hazards

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

A recall has been issued for about 25,600 all-terrain vehicles because a fuel leak can cause fire hazards.

RELATED: More recall news

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves model year 2014 Polaris Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles. The ATVs were sold in several colors. “Polaris” is printed on the front grill, and “Sportsman 570” is printed on the side panel.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Polaris has received 30 reports of fuel leaks and four incidents involving a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Polaris dealers from April 2014 through May 2017 for between $6,500 and $7,700.

Call Polaris toll-free at 800-765-2747 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com to learn more.

