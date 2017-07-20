25,000 ATVs recalled for fire hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves model year 2014 Polaris Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles. The ATVs were sold in several colors. “Polaris” is printed on the front grill, and “Sportsman 570” is printed on the side panel.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris has received 30 reports of fuel leaks and four incidents involving a fire. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers from April 2014 through May 2017 for between $6,500 and $7,700.
Call Polaris toll-free at 800-765-2747 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com to learn more.