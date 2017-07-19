Jury recommends death for man who killed son

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) -- Jurors have unanimously recommended death for a Florida man convicted of killing his infant son.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that an Osceola County jury made the recommendation Tuesday. Larry Perry was convicted last week of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. A formal sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 13.

Authorities say Perry was watching 3-month-old Ayden at Perry's St. Cloud home in February 2013 when the child began crying and wouldn't stop.

Perry later told police that he snapped and threw the child against a bedroom wall two or three times. He then twisted the baby's neck, dropped him on the floor and stomped on him.

Perry then called 911, and Ayden died about two hours later.

