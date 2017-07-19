Police: Suspects use baby to rob victim in hotel

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- New Orleans police are looking for two robbery suspects who they say used a baby and a fake health problem to distract a victim in a French Quarter hotel elevator.

WWL-TV reports that the victim was on the elevator with a woman and man holding an infant on June 14 when the robbery occurred. Police say the man with the baby pretended to have a health issue and leaned on the victim, then took his wallet from his pocket.

A surveillance camera in the elevator captured the robbery on video.

The robber returned the wallet to the hotel's front desk, but with $400 in cash missing.

Police say the suspects will be charged with simple robbery and cruelty to a juvenile.