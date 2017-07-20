Parents who 'gifted' daughter to man get prison

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania judge has sentenced a married couple to up to seven years in prison after they "gifted" their oldest daughter to a cult-like figure who sexually assaulted the girl and her five sisters.

Judge Jeffrey L. Finley said Wednesday the actions of Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus were unimaginable as he sentenced the couple for child endangerment.

Authorities say the couple gave their children to 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan because he helped them out of financial trouble when they broke with their Amish faith.

Kaplan twice impregnated one of the girls. He has been convicted of child rape in the case.

The girls' mother has said she knew about the sexual activity between the man and her daughters but believed "it could be a good thing."