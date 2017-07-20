Parents who 'gifted' daughter to man get prison - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Parents who 'gifted' daughter to man get prison

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania judge has sentenced a married couple to up to seven years in prison after they "gifted" their oldest daughter to a cult-like figure who sexually assaulted the girl and her five sisters.

Judge Jeffrey L. Finley said Wednesday the actions of Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus were unimaginable as he sentenced the couple for child endangerment.

Authorities say the couple gave their children to 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan because he helped them out of financial trouble when they broke with their Amish faith.

Kaplan twice impregnated one of the girls. He has been convicted of child rape in the case.

The girls' mother has said she knew about the sexual activity between the man and her daughters but believed "it could be a good thing."

