Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

Deputies believe a woman stole more than $16,000 worth of jewelry from two homes in Palm Beach County after being paid to clean the homes, according to arrest reports.

Two separate victims reported their jewelry stolen to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s after Wendy Dillon cleaned their homes, reports state.

One of the alleged victims is a 94-year-old woman who lives alone in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Detectives believe Dillon pawned the woman’s gold bracelet worth $2,000 for $226 the day after she cleaned the woman’s home in April.

Another homeowner discovered watches, bracelets and rings missing from her Wellington home on May 16. She told deputies the jewelry was worth more than $14,000. An investigation by deputies tracked the jewelry to several local pawn shops.

Among the stolen jewelry listed in the report was a 14k gold tennis bracelet worth $2,000 that had been sold for $250. A 14k gold monogram ring worth $1,500 was also sold for $65.

Dillon admitted to stealing the jewelry because she said she needed the money from selling the items to pay her drug dealers, the police report said.

Dillon was arrested on July 12 and is charged with multiple counts of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and giving false information of ownership. She was released from jail on $18,000 bond.