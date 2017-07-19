Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) -- A Georgia man is facing charges after authorities say he pointed a laser at a police helicopter.

Local news outlets are citing a police report that says 47-year-old Marius Lizunas said he wanted to "check the range" of his laser pointer when he saw the Gwinnett County police helicopter above him on July 5.

Police say that when the two officers noticed the laser in the cockpit, they traced it and recorded infrared video of the man who pointed at them. Two Johns Creek police officers went to the address and arrested Lizunas on a charge of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

It's unclear if Lizunas has an attorney.