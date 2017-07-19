PBC School District to discuss charter bill suit

At Wednesday night's Palm Beach County School Board meeting Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa will ask board members to weigh in on the lawsuit Broward County plans to file over a law allotting taxpayer dollars to charter schools.
The board will discuss the lawsuit and take a vote to decide whether to join.
House Bill 7069 has received heavy criticism for making public school districts share taxpayer funds with charter schools for construction and maintenance.
Most charter schools in the district are for-profit and privately owned. The Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association president has discussed how districts have a shot at fighting the bill with a class-action lawsuit.
Governor Rick Scott has said he signed the bill to increase school choice options for parents.