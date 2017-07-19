Officer allegedly refused service at McDonald's - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officer allegedly refused service at McDonald's

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia law enforcement officer's wife says a McDonald's employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says "appropriate action" has been taken to resolve the matter.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the incident involved state Game and Inland Fisheries officer Scott Naff. He said Tuesday he wasn't able to discuss the incident. His wife, Cathy Naff, posted on Facebook that the uniformed, on-duty 25-year law enforcement veteran paid for his food Thursday evening, but a McDonald's drive-thru employee said he wasn't going to "serve the police."

Cathy Naff says another employee later served her husband.

Franchise owner Freda Thornton said in a statement the situation goes against standards and her restaurants are dedicated to serving all customers, including authorities. The restaurant didn't specify what action was taken.

