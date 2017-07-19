Recalled coffee may have drug similar to Viagra

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Coffee is often used to jump start your day, but this recalled brand may give the drinker an unwanted side effect below the belt.

On July 12, the Food and Drug Administration released a statement regarding the recall of New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee.

The reason for the recall?

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil, which is structurally similar to sildenafil, the active ingredient in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

The FDA said the coffee also contains undeclared milk.

These undeclared ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

The FDA said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this coffee.

New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee is used as a male enhancement and is packaged in 13 gram red packs, UPC 557205060083 in a box and each box contains 25 packets.

New Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee was distributed nationwide to consumers via individuals or internet. No illness has been reported to date.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC is notifying its customers by phone.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product and contact their doctor.

The company asks consumers to return the product to Bestherbs Coffee LLC, 4250 Claremont Dr, Grand Priarie, TX 75052. Customers will be reimbursed.