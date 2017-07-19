Suspect nicknamed 'Slay' charged in shooting

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Boynton Beach man in connection with a shooting that left a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in Lake Worth earlier this month.

The suspect, Samuel Thomas, 31, who has a street name of "Slay," was booked Tuesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. on July 3 in front of the Suave House Grocery/Deli Store in the 1500 block of Railroad Ave.

The shooting victim told deputies at the scene that the gunman, known to him as "Zoe," shot him over a "silly" argument.

The victim was taken to the Delray Medical Center and survived despite suffering several gunshot wounds to the mid-torso area and both arms.

Detectives said they received a Facebook photo and account name of the possible shooter, which they linked to Thomas.

Investigators showed a Facebook photo to the owner of the Suave House Grocery, who told investigators he knew the suspect only by the name of "Slay."

The grocery store owner confirmed that Thomas was at the store the night of the shooting. The owner said Thomas was "always selling dope" but "a paying customer to his business."

The shooting victim told investigators on July 8 that Thomas followed him after he left the Suave House Grocery Store on July 3 and shot him 11 times.

Police said Thomas is a twice-convicted felon and was found guilty in 2008 in West Palm Beach of illegally possessing a firearm.